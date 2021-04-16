BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 45,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,157. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

