Blockzero Labs Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.58 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $311,110.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00065818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.52 or 0.00713539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00088061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.10 or 0.05722620 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars.

