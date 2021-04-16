BOLT Price Up 3.4% This Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $610,328.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00066125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00722946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00088513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.41 or 0.05902909 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.