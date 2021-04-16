Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,075 shares of company stock worth $2,901,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 413,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

