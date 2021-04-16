Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $115.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $109.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $519.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $524.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $539.48 million, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $545.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

TACO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 398,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.