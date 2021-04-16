Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 2,793.75

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,666 ($34.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,587. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,216.90 ($28.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,463.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,718.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The stock has a market cap of £24.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.