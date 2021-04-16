Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$13.42

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTL. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MTL stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.43. 202,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,005. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$12.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

