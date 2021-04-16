Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) PT at $9.20

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,346 shares in the company, valued at $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,502 shares of company stock worth $697,435. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 766,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

