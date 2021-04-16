Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.60. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 187,219 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGIX. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

