Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE CSL traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $171.78. 290,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.08. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $173.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
