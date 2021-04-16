Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.39. 208,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $221.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.