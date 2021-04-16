Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIVB opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

