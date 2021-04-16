Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

CRZBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 60,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,431. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

