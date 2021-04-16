Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.15 ($73.12).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €56.76 ($66.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

