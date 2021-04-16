Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CS. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

