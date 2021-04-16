CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $109.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $112.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $501.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $553.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $579.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.38. 260,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,314. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,091.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

