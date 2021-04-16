DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading 56.2% Lower This Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 56.2% against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $3.18 million and $49,635.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00044233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.00711897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033471 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,318,286,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.