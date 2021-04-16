DEXTools (DEXT) One Day Volume Tops $512,608.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $69.36 million and approximately $512,608.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.00720567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.50 or 0.05827141 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

