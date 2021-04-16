Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $390.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 83.5% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,244,046 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

