Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $104.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $98.78, with a volume of 95599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Duke Energy by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

