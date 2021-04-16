eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

