ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.48).

ENI stock opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.16 and its 200 day moving average is €8.54. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

