Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

ABX opened at C$27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.03.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

