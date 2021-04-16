Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $67.16. 592,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.