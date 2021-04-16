Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $28.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 911 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 128.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a P/E ratio of 189.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

