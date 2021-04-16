Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.84 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 1,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

