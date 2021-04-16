Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.50 ($38.24) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.86 ($35.13).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €30.37 ($35.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.34. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.