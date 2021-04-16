ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,654.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $13,654.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004165 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.81 or 0.00774859 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00023336 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

