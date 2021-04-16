Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Experian stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 137,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

