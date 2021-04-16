First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,084.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.25 to $18.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.89 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

