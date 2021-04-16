FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Equities analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post sales of $183.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $185.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $160.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $806.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.37. 238,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

