Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.75

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$164.75 and traded as high as C$172.84. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$171.13, with a volume of 527,133 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$187.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.68 billion and a PE ratio of 100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$164.75.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.493046 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

