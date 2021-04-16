Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 562,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Thursday. 57,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,442. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

