Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GENSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Investec upgraded shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

GENSF remained flat at $$69.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213. Genus has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

