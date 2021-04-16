Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post sales of $320,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $490,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $2.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

GEVO stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 17,564,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,231,830. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gevo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

