Global Social Chain Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $254,726.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00066125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00722946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00088513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.41 or 0.05902909 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.