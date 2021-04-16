Gold Royalty Corp.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Quiet Period Will End on April 19th

Gold Royalty’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Gold Royalty had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Gold Royalty’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of GROY opened at $4.65 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2% on 17 gold properties of GoldMining Inc covering 11 projects located in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Colombia, and Peru with additional rights to buy-back NSRs on 9 projects.

