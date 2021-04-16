Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $79.40 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $79.40 million and $17.13 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,916.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.65 or 0.03960271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00447808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $900.07 or 0.01430586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.72 or 0.00603531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.60 or 0.00536580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00049651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.72 or 0.00401672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 70,637,520 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars.

