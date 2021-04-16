Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 318.5 days.
HAIIF stock remained flat at $$3.55 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $3.55.
Haitian International Company Profile
