Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 318.5 days.

HAIIF stock remained flat at $$3.55 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines. The company offers injection molding machines. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

