Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €173.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €157.55 ($185.36).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €156.15 ($183.71) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €152.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.21.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

