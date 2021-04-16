Helix Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Helix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HLXA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Helix Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HLXA opened at $10.20 on Friday. Helix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

