HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €81.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.63 ($93.68).

Shares of HFG opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €63.88 and its 200-day moving average is €58.99. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

