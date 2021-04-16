Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 1,843,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,529. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.