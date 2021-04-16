HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HSBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in HSBC by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 101,447 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

