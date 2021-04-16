HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Cap of $17.02 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $38,823.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,833.20 or 1.00184095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.35 or 0.00558612 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.35 or 0.00883877 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.79 or 0.00339278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00141117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007266 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

