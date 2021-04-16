HUSD (HUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Billion

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. HUSD has a market cap of $701.36 million and approximately $1.04 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00714606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.78 or 0.05683830 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 701,305,405 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

