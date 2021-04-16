Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the March 15th total of 89,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 124,535 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,070.00. Also, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423. Insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH remained flat at $$1.97 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.