Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IVFH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 95,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
About Innovative Food
