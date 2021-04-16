Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Sells $72,000.00 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $945,258.54.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $449,008.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32.

INGN traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.45. 229,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -727.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

