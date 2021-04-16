Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Buys £4,950.06 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,950.06 ($6,467.29).

LON OIT opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.44. The company has a market capitalization of £125.81 million and a P/E ratio of -89.38. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.91).

